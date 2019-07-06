Things certainly aren't straight forward when it comes to Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman asked for attention last summer when he publicly announced that he wouldn't be moving anywhere with a self-produced documentary.

He'd been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, of course, but instead spent another season with Atletico Madrid.

But it really does look like Griezmann is off to Barca this summer after his video announcement that he was leaving (an announcement allegedly forced upon him by Atletico after they learned he was planning another documentary).

Things took a turn on Friday, however, as Atletico released a public statement condemning both Griezmann and Barca.

They claim that the two parties agreed a deal back in March, believing that Barca should, therefore, be forced to pay more than the €120m release clause that came into effect this month.

Atletico also demanded that Griezmann, still their player, should attend pre-season training when it begins this week.

But in yet another twist, the player is refusing, citing 'emotional stress'.

His lawyer has told Atletico that Griezmann has already said goodbye to the players and the club, thus returning would be too difficult.

It's certainly a strange situation.

For one thing, Atletico pretty much announced that they'd moved on by handing Griezmann's number 7 shirt to new signing Joao Felix.

That's pretty much the ultimate sign that a player isn't in their future plans.

But then Atletico have been accused of a lack of sincerity with their message - they clearly do intend to sell Griezmann.

It could even be that they have to after signing Joao Felix for a club-record fee.

If that is the case, this is really just posturing, trying to save face as a title-rival takes their star player.

Regardless, it looks like this one has a little further to run before it's all over.