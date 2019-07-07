Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United appears to be running out.

Amid reports that Real Madrid want the Frenchman and he wants them, it's claimed that he's 'reluctant' to join United's pre-season tour of Australia on Sunday.

Pogba is trying to force an exit and even his agent, Mino Raiola, has come out and said he wants to leave this summer.

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on,” Raiola said recently. "We are in the process of that. Everyone [at United] knows what the feelings of Paul are.

"Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes."

Pogba hasn't had the easiest of times at United, but the manner in which he's trying to force a move away is frankly disrespectful.

And it shows that a certain Jamie Carragher was right about him all along.

Back in September 2018, after footage emerged of Pogba arguing with Jose Mourinho in training, Carragher accused the 26-year-old of only caring about himself.

Carragher also said Pogba isn't as good as he thinks he is, isn't worthy of captaincy and wouldn't be much better under any other manager.

"I’m sick of people making excuses for players, saying the manager isn't getting the best out of them," said Carragher. "Get the best out of yourself.

"Paul Pogba, people talk about his position and giving him freedom - what is freedom? People keep saying he needs to be let off the leash. Is freedom doing a stupid Cruyff Turn on the halfway line and losing the ball?

"Being a captain and playing centre midfield for Manchester United, like [Roy] Keane, like [Paul] Scholes, like the great midfielders before, it's playing for the team.

"That's why Mourinho took the captaincy from him. He doesn't feel he plays for the team. Pogba plays for himself, does his own thing.

"People saying Mourinho is causing problems. He (Pogba) isn't really a captain though is he, in terms of how he plays? He's letting his agent speak negatively about the club.

"How can that happen if he's the man for Manchester United, fighting for the club, fighting for his manager. I don't know if Pogba is worth the hassle for what he gives on the pitch.

"He's not as good as he thinks he is. He's got talent, but his big problem is understanding the game. It's been a problem since he's come.

"If you're asking me Mourinho or Pogba, it's Jose Mourinho. Don't expect a completely different player if Mourinho leaves United."

Brutal, but so true.

It's taken United fans 10 months to realise Carragher was right about Pogba, but now they have, it's apparent that he's is no longer wanted at the club.