There have been two main talking points at the 2019 Copa America: Lionel Messi's poor tournament and dodgy refereeing decisions.

And the two managed to merge emphatically in the 3rd place Play-Off as Argentina took on Chile.

Messi and Chile's Gary Medel both ran for a ball that ran out of play.

The two began to bump chests, though, with Medel looking like the aggressor and Messi putting his arms in the air.

The referee then ran over and sent both of them off - which seemed very, very harsh, particularly on Messi.

There are suggestions that Messi led with a shoulder first but again, it looks unfair to send him off for it.

And given Argentina's loud condemnation of the refereeing after their semi-final exit to Brazil, they are unlikely to let this one lie.

It's not the first time the duo have clashed, either, as there was another controversial clash back in the 2015 Copa America final.

There, Medel sent a pretty powerful looking kick straight into Messi's stomach - a seemingly clear red card offence.

You can check it out below:

But the Chilean was only given a yellow and would go on to complete the match as his country won on penalties.

The only thing that might stop this history from causing an uproar is that Argentina did come out on top this time.

First-half goals by Sergio Aguero (assisted by Messi) and Paulo Dybala were enough to see of Chile, who replied with a controversial penalty through Arturo Vidal.

Still, Argentina really do appear to be up against it at the Copa America.

And Saturday evening certainly wasn't the first time.