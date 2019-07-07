Five seconds was all that Jorge Masvidal needed at UFC 239.

On one of the most loaded UFC cards of the year, most of the focus was on Jon Jones retaining his title against Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes scoring a stoppage victory over Holly Holm.

However, the biggest piece of UFC history in Las Vegas actually came further down the card, with Masvidal taking on Ben Askren in a welterweight contest.

Fresh from a savage knockout against Darren Till, Masvidal has been trying to move himself up the rankings and secured his second consecutive 'Performance of the Night.'

This was something truly special, however, as 'Gamebred' secured the record for the fastest knockout in the UFC's 26-year history.

Masvidal stops Askren

There had been plenty of trash-talk in the build-up, so it was clear that Masvidal - unlike his bout in London - wasn't prepared to let the contest go a single round.

As a result, while Askren leaned in for an immediate takedown, Masvidal came barreling into his opponent with a flying knee that caught him clean on the skull.

Askren was left sprawled out on the canvas, allowing his opponent to land a couple of blows, before the referee stopped the contest at just five seconds.

Fastest knockout in UFC history

It marked the first defeat of Askren's entire career and Masvidal bagged himself a $50,000 bonus for producing a performance that even topped Jones and Nunes.

Frankly, though, he should get another payday for dipping two seconds below the previous record, which Duane Ludwig set when he got rid of Jonathan Goulet in seven seconds.

Conor McGregor is also famous for delivering one of the quickest stoppages in history, but his 13-second dismissal of Jose Aldo has been made to look paltry in comparison.

Take a look at Masvidal's knockout down below:

Blink and you'll miss it!

However, Masvidal didn't exactly show his class in the aftermath of the knockout and has been criticised for taunting his opponent while the referee checked that he was ok.

The most important news is that Askren has been discharged from hospital this morning and that by far the biggest injury he sustained at the T-Mobile Arena was to his pride.

Speaking after the fight, Masvidal remarked: "That dude was talking wild, man, I have to show you there’s consequences sometimes, there’s some bad s*** out there.

"I gave him what he deserved. I'm glad I did him like that to show the world he doesn't belong at this level.

“Back to business. I've got nothing to say about Ben. My mother told me if you've got nothing nice to say about someone don't say anything."

