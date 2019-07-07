Promotion tycoon Eddie Hearn has outlined his ambitious plans for the latter half of 2019, including a heavyweight clash between Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker.

Anthony Joshua's shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr had threatened to derail Hearn's year, with many expecting that the 40-year-old would have looked to arrange a bout with fellow Brit Tyson Fury, or American titan Deontay Wilder.

Instead, Hearn has been left to schedule a rematch between AJ and Ruiz Jr, provisionally set for October or November.

The relatively-straightforward negotiations have left the 40-year-old with time to concentrate on the rest of his star-studded clientele, with Hearn confirming to talkSPORT that he is looking to arrange 15 fights before the end of the year.

Among the clashes suggested by the Matchroom director are Oleksandr Usyk vs. Carlos Takam, Chisora vs. Parker, and a super-welterweight title fight between Liam Smith and Sergio Garcia.

Takam, who challenged Joshua for his unified heavyweight title in 2017, last fought against Senad Gashi in December 2018, and was due to face Usyk in May, before the Ukrainian pulled out of his heavyweight debut due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Chisora will hope to diversify his heavyweight opponents by facing Parker, having fought Dillian Whyte twice in the last three years.

As aforementioned, Hearn will also oversee title fights, with the Smith-Garcia clash accompanied by a European lightweight clash between Francesco Patera and Joseph Cordina, and a British super-lightweight showdown between Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jr.

Jamie Munguia will also fight to defend his WBO crown against two-time world champion Jessie Vargas.

The other fights that Hearn is aiming towards organising include Kal Yafai vs. Juan Estrada, Jorge Linares vs. Ricky Burns, Callum Johnson vs. Joe Smith Jr., Joshua Buatsi vs. Sullivan Barrera, Jamie McDonnell vs. TJ Doheny, Conor Benn vs. Johnny Garton, Kid Galahad vs. Enrique Tinoco, Rocky Fielding vs. Anthony Sims Jr., and Jono Carroll vs. Martin J. Ward.

Hearn also admitted that he will look to move some clashes Stateside where possible as part of his ongoing collaboration with DAZN sports.