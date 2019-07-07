Football

Gary Medel was not happy with his red card either.

Gary Medel agrees with Lionel Messi's view on red cards during Argentina 2-1 Chile

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This year's Copa America will be remembered for the horrendous state of the officiating.

The introduction of VAR out in South America has caused more chaos than it has prevented and it's clear that CONMEBOL have some serious issues on their hands.

During the semi-final between Brazil and Argentina, the referee refused to go to VAR to review two possible penalty decisions for Argentina.

The first on Sergio Aguero looked stonewall and the fact that Brazil scored seconds later just made things ten times worse.

And last night, the officiating at the Copa America sunk to a new low in the third-place playoff between Argentina and Chile.

Lionel Messi and Gary Medel were both sent off for a clash in the first-half, but no one can really understand why.

Medel did shove Messi a few times and put his head towards him, but even that was worthy of a yellow at most.

As for Messi, he simply put his hands up and refrained from engaging, with neither player going to the ground.

The referee even went to VAR to review the incident but stood by his terrible decision.

VIDEO

And now Medel has voiced his discontent with the decision, stating that he believed him and Messi wouldn't even be brandished yellow cards.

The fiery Chilean said: “I agree with Messi, didn’t even think we’d get a yellow for it. There were a few shoves but that was it. The referee could’ve handled that a lot better." 

When Medel is agreeing with an opponent, you know things are bad.

Both players will now be suspended for the opening game of next year's Copa America.

Messi and Medal are shown red cards

Argentina went on to win the third-place playoff 2-1 thanks to goals from Aguero and Paulo Dybala, however, Messi refused to collect his bronze medal after the dubious officiating.

And who could blame him?

Topics:
Football
Gary Medel
Paulo Dybala
Argentina Football
Brazil Football
Barcelona
Lionel Messi
Sergio Aguero

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again