Though the two have never been on the best terms, Jose Mourinho could have done worse than to consult with Rafa Benitez when an offer from China was put on his table this week.

Benitez has, of course, recently taken charge at Dalian Yifang, a decision which prompted plenty of accusations that he had moved for the money, despite the fact his position at Newcastle was untenable.

The big movers behind the Chinese Super League are desperate to grow football in the Far East, but as it stands, the standard of the game is falling a long way short.

Boosting their purse is the largest single factor why players and managers have been flocking away from Europe over the past five years.

However, that hasn't been enough to tempt Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese is ready to return to management having been out of work since Manchester United sacked him in December.

Given his recent record in England, he finds himself in a precarious position regarding his next career move.

The 56-year-old has spoken of his desire to take on an exciting new challenge and in line with that, just days ago he was pictured alongside the richest man in China, Hui Ka Yan.

As a result, he was being linked with both the Chinese national side and CSL outfit Guangzhou Evergrande.

He was ultimately asked to take over the latter - and to say it was a generous offer would be quite the understatement.

As per Sky Sports, Mourinho said no to a contract worth €100million (£88m), in the process rejecting the chance to become the highest-paid manager in the world.

The former Chelsea and United boss would have been raking in £28m-a-season, with bonuses on top.

He was also allowed to choose the length of his contract.

While he was flattered by their interest, the Special One has instead decided to wait and make his comeback in European football, where he aims to win the Champions League for the third time.

