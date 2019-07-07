After defeating Ben Askren at UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal refused to apologise in his post-fight press conference for showboating and the punches that followed the knockout.

The hotly anticipated fight lasted just five seconds when Masvidal knocked his opponent out cold with a flying knee, after starting the bout with his hands behind his back.

When quizzed over if his follow up punches were necessary, the 34-year-old replied: “They were super necessary. The referee hadn’t pulled me off and my job is to hit somebody until the referee pulls me off.”

Masvidal also advised those who had a problem with his conduct to find another sport to watch.

“So to those people I would say maybe don’t watch MMA and go back to soccer.”

The build up to UFC 239 had seen bitter words exchanged between the two fighters and ‘Gamebred’ admitted that this fight had a greater meaning to him.

“There’s not too many people that I’ve disliked, I’ve had over 50 pro-fights, and he’s one of them, you know, talked about my manhood, my culture, my ethnicity.

“Where do we draw the line? Why do certain people get to do stuff online? So you can do anything? Everything is cool before a fight, you’re allowed to do and say whatever you want like other fighters are not doing, talking about people’s religions, wife, even kids that’s cool.”

Masvidal continued and justified his over the top celebration, saying: “But after a fight, I’m not allowed to showboat and rub it in your face? So you and guys like you could see it and be like ‘maybe I don’t talk so much sh*t because when I cross one of these real motherf*ckers, they’re gonna make me pay for it man. They’re gonna embarrass the sh*t out of me’.”

The Florida fighter also stated that he still holds a grudge against Askren, despite inflicting the 34-year-old’s first professional defeat. Masvidal said: “And it’s not over for Ben either, he still has to deal with me. If I see him at Whole Foods I’m still gonna slap that dude up because I don’t like him.”

Last night’s crushing victory helped to stake Masvidal’s claim as the next challenger of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, after a decade of working up the rankings.