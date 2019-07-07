Whether you like it or not, WWE have brought a real-life relationship to their product in the form of the top two champions on Raw - Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

'RolLynch' have now become the new power couple of WWE, and it didn't take the company long to broadcast their relationship status all over their weekly television programmes.

And Lynch's storyline with Lacey Evans ended up being inter-twined with her boyfriend's feud with Baron Corbin, with an Extreme Rules tag team match set for the eponymous pay-per-view next Sunday.

A loss for Rollins and Lynch would mean their titles go to Corbin and Evans, which wouldn't be ideal at all.

But before WWE hits the road for the go-home shows for Extreme Rules, Rollins and Lynch decided to have a little bit of fun at a live event in Washington, D.C.

In a tweet that poked fun at a section of the WWE Universe who questioned the couple's chemistry, Lynch suggested Rollins should 'gorilla press' her after they defeat Andrade and Zelina Vega on Raw this week, and posted a GIF of the Dirty Dancing 'lift scene'.

Instead though, the pair decided to have a practice and try it two nights early instead, but it seems Rollins is not Patrick Swayze.

The effort was there but the execution wasn't perfect - but it gave WWE fans a feel-good moment to end the night, and you can watch the clip below.

Even though the two are supposed to be fan favourites, there's a number of fans who believe the recent segments involving the two are 'cringeworthy', most notably their backstage promo on Raw last week.

It's clear to see that WWE have been pushing the couple down the throats of the audience quite a bit recently, and it may continue to happen for the foreseeable future, whether the fans like it or not.