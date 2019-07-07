Diego Costa could make shock return to the Premier League with Everton

Everton are lining up a shock move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

Owner Farhad Moshiri has ordered the Merseyside club to look into the feasibility of the deal, as he wants to make a 'statement signing' this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, despite overspending over the last few years, Moshiri has indicated that he's willing to pay for another marquee signing.

Everton have already confirmed deals for midfielder Andre Gomes and goalkeeper Jonas Lossl ahead of the 2019/20 season, but one more huge transfer could be on the cards.

The Mail's report also states that Atletico are open to offers for Costa, as his relationship with the club has broken down in recent months.

It's believed that he's fallen out with staff since returning to Madrid in 2018 and his poor discipline on the pitch has also damaged his relationship.

Back in April, the Spaniard was handed an eight-match ban for abusing the referee during Atletico's defeat to Barcelona.

Jesus Gil Manzano sent Costa off and in his match report, claimed that he had "insulted his mother."

La Liga's decision to ban the striker means he'll miss the opening game of next season - but Costa could well be back in England by then.

If the 30-year-old does return to the Premier League, it will be one of the most shocking moves of the summer.

Costa spent three years with Chelsea between 2014 and 2017. During that time, he was one of the most feared strikers in the top division.

He made 89 Premier League appearances and scored 52 goals, leading the Blues to two titles. How Chelsea fans would love to have a goalscorer as prolific as that again.

But should the striker move to Everton, he would certainly make the Merseyside derby a lot more interesting.

Just imagine Costa and Virgil van Dijk going head-to-head for 90 minutes at Goodison Park.