Chris Eubank Snr was once one of the most feared men in boxing and is once again entertaining audiences.

The retired boxer was the star attraction during the most recent episode of 'Celebrity Gogglebox' on Channel 4, where he appeared alongside his son.

The former WBO middle and super-middleweight champion graced television screens across the UK dressed in his usually bizarre attire, donning a bow-tie and Sheriff's badge, a combination which he has worn on several previous occasions.

Whilst many viewers may have assumed that the badge was simply a fashion statement, Eubank Snr has actually been made a certified law enforcement Marshall after working in Opelousas, Louisiana alongside members of the police department.

During the spectacular episode, Eubank Snr offered his son a "sweetie," which produced a baffled response from his son.

Visibly bemused by his father, Chris Eubank Jr said he would "take a Smartie," to which Eubank Snr enthusiastically replied that the "sweeties" were "Smarties indeed, an absolutely stupendous confectionery."

The discussion over snacks and sweets was not the only highlight of the episode.

During a viewing of 'Titanic', the once great boxer was almost moved to tears as Celine Dion's emotional ballad 'My Heart Will Go On' played in the background.

Fortunately, Eubank Jr was on hand to offer his father a comforting hug, although the 52-year-old did warn his son "not to play with him" when he was in such an emotional state.

Eubank Snr showed a more vulnerable side to himself during the episode and further endeared himself to the population, cementing himself as a national treasure.

The father-son dynamic enthralled viewers who will surely be demanding more screen time for the Eubanks after their excellent appearance.

Meanwhile, in sporting news, Eubank Jr will be waiting to decide on his next opponent after a comprehensive victory over James DeGale in a IBO super-middleweight world title fight in Februrary.