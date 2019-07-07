Once again, Manchester United risk seeing their summer disrupted by speculation surrounding Paul Pogba's future.

The Frenchman has today been named in their squad for the pre-season tour of Australia, amid fears he would not travel as he and Mino Raiola look to agitate for a move away.

While his inclusion represents a public show of solidarity, the Red Devils still appear to be planning for life without their problematic World Cup winner.

Juventus and Real Madrid have both expressed an interest in recent weeks, the latter reportedly looking to offer United a player-plus-cash deal involving either Isco or Gareth Bale.

Quite understandably, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be keener to bring in a replacement who is more akin to Pogba in style than either of those players who are deemed surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu.

The man in question, as stated by Marca, is a name that United fans will have grown familiar with last summer.

It's suggested the club have identified Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the ideal successor.

There was considerable talk about the Serbian international's move to Old Trafford a year ago. While he didn't quite light up the World Cup in Russia as he would have liked, he has continued to impress at Lazio.

A long-term target

At 6"3, the 24-year-old is a towering physical presence in midfield and one who could also offset the potential departure of Nemanja Matic at the same time.

United may also have a head start in negotiations because his younger brother, Vanja, signed for them from FK Vojvodina in 2014 as a 17-year-old, though he failed to obtain a work permit and subsequently left without making a single appearance.

There's no reason to fear such bad fortune affecting his older sibling.

The bad news? His current employers are demanding £120million to relinquish his services.

United, inevitably, deem that fee to be excessive, so a compromise is going to be needed if a deal is to materialise.

Milinkovic-Savic scored five goals and recorded three assists last season, down on 12 and three from the previous campaign. That will not necessarily deter United, however, depending on how deep they plan to utilise him.

If anything, one of the biggest issues surrounding Pogba is the ongoing debate and uncertainty as to what exactly his best role is.

At any rate, a move for the promising midfielder would likely be another signal that Pogba could be on his way out.

Is Milinkovic-Savic the man to replace Pogba? Have your say in the comments.