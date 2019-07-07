It's been over seven months since most of the boxing world believed that Tyson Fury was robbed in Los Angeles against Deontay Wilder.

The Brit was knocked down twice by the American, but many believed that Fury still won the fight in a technical masterclass - but the judges disagreed and a split decision draw was the verdict.

Despite an immediate rematch being a distinct possibility, Fury opted not to take that chance right away, and he instead signed a deal with Top Rank and ESPN to promote his next three bouts.

Both Fury and Wilder have fought recently - the Gypsy King put his German opponent Tom Schwarz away in four rounds last month and the Bronze Bomber knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round of their heavyweight title fight.

And it was confirmed shortly after he defeated Breazeale that he would take on Luis Ortiz on September 28, in a rematch of their March 2018 classic.

Wilder was dubbed a 'chicken' by many fans for not having Fury as his next opponent, but it simply wouldn't have worked due to promotional clashes between the two parties.

That is why we all have to wait for the biggest heavyweight rematch in years, but Fury has seemingly confirmed when that will happen.

At one of his special question and answer evenings, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world announced the Wilder rematched had been 'confirmed and signed'.

If we are to believe Fury, then February 22, 2020 needs to be marked off in everyone's calendars, as that's when we are set to see the two behemoths lock horns again.

Fury also stated there's going to be a major difference in the rematch - that he's going to 'knock Wilder the f**k out'.

It's a bold statement, but it's entirely possible for Fury if he is at the top of his game.

The Gypsy King will have a fight in October 2019 before going toe-to-toe with Wilder once again, and it could be against the shamed Jarrell Miller, who was originally supposed to fight Anthony Joshua last month.

And providing both men come through with W's on their records, we are officially on the road to Wilder v Fury 2.