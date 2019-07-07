Brazil have a huge chance to end their Copa America drought tonight in Rio.

The host nation will face a spirited Peru side in the final, having not won the competition since 2007.

That year, they beat their bitter rivals Argentina 3-0 in the final, with the opposition fielding the likes of Lionel Messi, Juan Riquelme, Javier Zanetti, Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano.

An own-goal from Roberto Ayala and strikes from Julio Baptista and Dani Alves sealed the win and Brazil's eighth Copa America crown.

But after one look at the team that won the final it's hard to believe that they sealed the South American crown.

Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, Adriano and all the other stars from the 2006 World Cup were pretty much absent.

You can look at the team below.

GK - DONI

The former Roma and Liverpool man was the successor to Dida and he sadly had to retire from the game in 2013 due to heart issues.

RB - MAICON

One of the more known faces and until Gareth Bale got his hands on him, one of the finest right-backs in world football.

CB - JUAN

Brazil's captain for the night enjoyed a pretty successful career out in Italy with Roma.

CB - ALEX

Remember him Premier League fans? The former Chelsea centre-back had an absolute rocket of a shot on him and wasn't a bad defender either.

LB - GILBERTO

No, not the Arsenal one. This Gilberto played for Spurs at one point but was not as successful as his namesake. Actually, he was a total flop.

CM - JOSUE

Certainly not a household name, but he did captain Wolfsburg to their first ever Bundesliga title in 2009, which is certainly an impressive feat.

CM - MINEIRO

The Brazilian central midfielder actually joined Chelsea in 2008 after impressing at Hertha Berlin, but made just one senior appearance for the Blues.

CAM - ELANO

Unlike Mineiro, Elano enjoyed some success in the Premier League with Manchester City. It was his performances at the Copa America that convinced the Citizens to sign him.

FWD - ROBINHO

While Elano was a fan favourite at City, Robinho certainly wasn't. He completed his move to England in 2008 but left soon after and has never fulfilled his enormous potential.

FWD - JULIO BAPTISTA

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid man scored a great goal four minutes into the final and enjoyed a pretty successful career both domestically and internationally.

FWD - VAGNER LOVE

A FIFA legend and a pretty decent striker, Love excelled during his time with CSKA Moscow, forming a lethal partnership with Seydou Doumbia.

SUB - DANI ALVES

The man who has won it all came on in the final to replace Elano and scored. He will also be the only member of this team to feature in the 2019 squad.

SUB - DIEGO

A talented playmaker who just couldn't live up to the hype at either Juventus or Atletico Madrid after starring for Werder Bremen.

SUB - FERNANDO MENEGAZZO

Yeah, we have no idea who he is either. He played for Bordeaux, Al-Shabab and Club Brugge during his career and retired in 2014. Fair play to him for getting a Copa America winners medal.