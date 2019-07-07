Rey Mysterio may have captured the United States Championship at Money In The Bank, but his match with Samoa Joe at the event proved to be far more problematic.

Some time during or after the match, Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury which would end up putting him out of action for over a month.

With the circumstances surrounding the pin-fall though - in which Joe's left shoulder wasn't on the mat - the storyline wrote itself and The Master of the 619 relinquished the belt back to the Samoan Submission Machine.

Mysterio's injury was the separation of his AC joint, which meant he was struggling to lift his arm, hence the reason why he's been off for over a month.

It's now extremely unlikely that Mysterio will be coming back to face Joe, as he's moved on to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

But if he wants his United States Championship back, then he will have to come up against the modern-day version of himself - Ricochet.

Ricochet has become a popular figure on the main roster since his move from NXT and it's said that new Executive Director of Raw Paul Heyman is a huge fan.

That would give a clear reason as to why he's being pushed and whilst a feud between him and Mysterio may not work as they're two pure babyfaces, but a one-off match or series of bouts between the two would be absolute money.

They could be the kind of matches that should be saved for pay-per-view, but considering WWE are putting Finn Balor against Shinsuke Nakamura on television this week, it's more likely to happen on an episode of Raw.

But it's doubtful that anyone will be complaining if we get to see a recovered Mysterio against a man in the peak of his powers like Ricochet.