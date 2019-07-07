The date of July 7 in the wrestling world saw a major curveball thrown 23 years ago to this very day.

September 1995 saw the start of the Monday Night Wars, as WCW decided to premiere their weekly show Nitro in-line with WWE's Monday Night Raw.



Vince McMahon and WWE weren't exactly going all guns blazing at the time, as they were still getting to grips with the New Generation Era, as the likes of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card.

WCW meanwhile had taken a lot of WWE's stars who were in the peak of their powers, including Randy Savage, Lex Luger and Hulk Hogan.

Hogan was arguably the biggest loss for WWE, departing in 1993 and and debuting with WCW in 1994.

Hogan's dominance of wrestling continued as he went on a 15-month world title reign and had a long feud with Ric Flair, but fans were beginning to turn on his babyface persona.

Raw and Nitro were trading wins in the ratings battle, but things were about to change drastically.

Having recently made the jump from WWE to WCW, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash [The Outsiders] saw themselves in a six-man tag match at Bash at the Beach against Savage, Sting and Luger - but their mystery partner failed to show up.

That was until Hogan made his way down the ramp in what appeared to be him saving long-time friend Savage.

And so came arguably the most famous heel turn in wrestling history.

As soon as the Hulkster dropped the leg on the Macho Man, the wrestling world erupted with anger - with the live crowd throwing trash in the ring to show their disapproval.

Hogan declared a 'new world order' in wrestling, and so the famous NWO faction was born on this day.

What we got over the years was a bit of a mess, with separating factions of the NWO, reformations, and then their return as the original threesome when they moved to WWE in 2002.

That didn't last so long of course, but the formation of the faction was a real turning point for the Monday Night Wars and led to 84 straight weeks of WCW domination, until WWE finally got things right with a little thing called the Attitude Era.