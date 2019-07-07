Anthony Joshua suffered a humiliating defeat at Madison Square Garden, losing his world heavyweight titles to the highly unfavoured Andy Ruiz Jr on June 1.

Many high-profile boxers have waded in with their opinions of the fight since, and fellow heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte thinks he has just the tonic for taking down the Mexican champ when the rematch takes place this winter.

“With Andy Ruiz,” Whyte told Sky Sports, as per boxing.com, “you’ve got to get the double jab going. Good speed, good double. You know he’s going to come forward and you need to be patient. Take your time and walk him onto the big punches.

“You can’t just go out there and throw a big single against him, because he’s experienced, he’s had over 30 fights. He’ll see the big singles coming. You’ve got to set him up, back up a bit, use your range against him. Let him walk you down and clock him with a shot when he’s not expecting it. He only closed the distance quick against Joshua because Joshua tried to trade.

"Listen, you don’t go into a fight and start trading with someone shorter than you, with quick hands straight away like that. No, you’ve got to try and get yourself going, be a bit patient.

“You might not win the first one or two rounds. It’s Joshua’s thing, he always tries to win the first two or three rounds, and that’s his downfall. Patience is key.

"You start mixing it with him on your terms when you’re ready. Don’t let him force you to mix and that’s what Joshua did, Joshua started mixing with him too early.”

Whyte definitely has a point regarding Joshua’s desire to end fights early, with AJ winning five of his 23 fights in the first round.

Whyte was beaten by Joshua in the seventh round of their bout which is one of the longest fights the 29-year-old has had in his career. Joshua clearly took a more patient route in his match-up with ‘The Body Snatcher’, and according to Whyte, this is the exact approach that would benefit him against Ruiz.

AJ certainly has a lot to work on if he hopes to rebuild his reputation within the boxing community. Whyte has made the necessary changes to rekindle his boxing career, can Anthony Joshua do the same?