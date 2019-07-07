The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the Women's World Cup final in France.

Megan Rapinoe scored a 61st-minute penalty before Rose Lavelle wrapped things up with a brilliant solo effort a few minutes later.

The win means that Team USA have now won back-to-back World Cups, adding to their victory against Japan in 2015.

This is their fourth title overall, meaning the USWNT have won half of the eight tournaments that have been played.

In Lyon, they dominated the opening 25 minutes of the final but were unable to break through Holland's resilient defence early one.

Julie Ertz had the first attempt on target just before the half-hour mark, volleying a vicious effort at goal that was saved well by Sari van Veenendaal.

She then made two big saves eight minutes before the break, keeping out a header from Sam Mewis, before showing great reactions to push Alex Morgan's close-range effort onto the post.

The Oranje looked dangerous on the counter-attack throughout, with Vivianne Miedema's pace a constant threat.

But it was Rapinoe who broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

Morgan was caught late by a high boot inside the box and after initially giving a corner, the referee consulted VAR before pointing to the spot.

Rapinoe made no mistake, sweeping her penalty into the bottom right corner.

From then on the USA were in complete control and Lavelle doubled their lead with 20 minutes to go.

Picking the ball up deep, she drove at the Dutch defense before drilling a shot across Van Veenendaal and into the net.

The USA could have added more as they continued to stretch Holland for the last 10 minutes, but it ended 2-0.



Jill Ellis' side were favourites throughout the tournament and cruised past Thailand, Chile and Sweden to win their group, before beating Spain in the last 16.

A quarter-final against hosts France followed, which the States won 2-1 before they beat England by the same scoreline in the last four.

Holland matched the USA well in the final but ultimately couldn't do enough to stop the 2015 world champions from defending their crown.

Team USA's era of dominance continues.