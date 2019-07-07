Brazil haven't won the Copa America since back in 2007 but they have a huge chance to change that when they play Peru in the 2019 final on Sunday night.

Tite's men came in to the tournament as favourites and they destroyed surprise finalists Peru 5-0 a few weeks ago when the two sides met in Group A.

One of the men who scored in that game was Roberto Firmino, who has gradually developed into one of the world's most effective centre-forwards - at both club and international level.

The Liverpool star is now Brazil's first choice number nine, ahead of Gabriel Jesus, and has been directly involved in more goals (five) than anyone else at the 2019 Copa America.

Firmino produced a 'no look' goal in the 5-0 win over Peru and he's actually scored without looking more times than Alexis Sanchez has netted in total for Manchester United.

Firmino: The king of 'no look' goals

Firmino doesn't usually miss an opportunity to score a goal whilst turning his head away from the ball at the same time and it's now one of the things he's most known for.

The classy customer scored 16 times in 48 matches last season as Liverpool won the Champions League, and one of those strikes was a no-look finish against Arsenal.

Check out the video below, which shows the seven goals Firmino has scored without looking in his career - once for Hoffenheim, twice with his country and four times at Liverpool.

Alexis' Man Utd total less than Firmino's no-look goals

So, the 27-year-old has hit seven 'no-look' goals so far and Alexis' disappointing time at Man Utd is summed up by the fact that he can't even match that total when it comes to overall goals.

The 30-year-old established himself as a top-class attacker at Barcelona and Arsenal and starred for Chile as they won back-to-back Copa Americas in 2015 and 2016.

However, since joining United in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018, Alexis has only registered five goals in 45 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Firmino has scored two goals and provided three assists in five 2019 Copa America outings heading into the final at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's last trophy was the 2013 Confederations Cup, and with the likes of Firmino and Philippe Coutinho in good form, they are confident of capturing silverware once more.

What do YOU make of Firmino having more 'no-look' goals than Alexis has total goals for Man Utd? Leave YOUR thoughts in the comments box below!