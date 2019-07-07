USA Women won their second consecutive World Cup today after beating Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

The Americans were pretty dominant in Lyon, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scoring the goals.

Rapinoe also collected the Golden Boot after scoring her seventh goal of the tournament, with five of those goals coming in the knockout rounds.

USWNT have now won four World Cups in total, half of the eight women's editions of the tournament.

And their victory over the Netherlands today help set a new football record.

The USA have now won the most consecutive World Cup games in history with 12.

Brazil's record of 11 between the years of 2002 and 2006 has finally been broken and you wouldn't put it past the USA extending it further.

The last time they failed to win a game was in the 2015 edition of the tournament, when they drew 0-0 with Sweden in the group stage.

They then went on to beat Nigeria, Colombia, China, and Germany, before thrashing Japan 5-2 in the final.

This time around they have won every single game, beating Thailand, Chile, Sweden, Spain, France, England and, of course, Netherlands.

You simply have to applaud their brilliance and their presence at this year's tournament has helped elevate the status of the women's game.

When the next World Cup rolls around in 2023, everyone will be desperate to end their winning streak and it will likely be the most competitive tournament we have seen to date.