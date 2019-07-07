Chelsea have announced Alvaro Morata will join Atletico Madrid permanently after a £50m deal was agreed between the two clubs.

Morata, 26, is currently on an 18-month loan spell in the Spanish capital and has rediscovered his goalscoring touch since joining in January.

In 14 La Liga appearances the Spaniard scored six goals and provided one assist, which was enough to impress manager Diego Simeone.

"Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have today agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Alvaro Morata," a statement read.

"Morata, who is on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season, will now join Atletico in a permanent switch after two years as a Chelsea player, in which he scored 24 times in 72 appearances.

"We would like to thank Alvaro for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the future."

It would be harsh to label Morata as a complete flop, but Chelsea fans will certainly be glad to see the back of him.

The Spain international cost £60m two years ago and in that time he slowly slumped down the pecking order. Eden Hazard was even favoured as striker during Maurizio Sarri's reign.

Chelsea did the classy thing by wishing Morata good luck, but their social media admin couldn't resist making one last dig before he departed.

At 12:24pm on Saturday the Blues confirmed Morata's move on Twitter; two hours later at 2:33pm they tweeted "More good news..." to announce Ruben Loftus-Cheek's new contract.

12:24PM...

...2:33PM

CHELSEA'S ADMIN IS A SAVAGE

We see what you did there, Chelsea.

With Morata and Gonzalo Higuain both out of the picture, it's a wonder who Frank Lampard's first-choice striker will be in the Premier League next season.

Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham are his options but it has to be said that none of them inspire a great deal of confidence.