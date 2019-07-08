Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo is a debate that's been going on since 2008.

And there's a good chance it's going to cause arguments between football fans long after the legendary duo eventually retire.

Messi, 32, and Ronaldo, 34, are widely regarded as two of the greatest players of all time and watching them fight for number one in the world has been incredible.

Between them they have 10 Ballon d'Ors (five each) and even though Luka Modric ended their domination in 2018, no one has come close over the past decade.

But who really is the best?

While Messi is arguably the more complete player, it's hard to look past Ronaldo when it comes to scoring goals, winning trophies and proving himself in several countries.

Ronaldo has conquered England, Spain and Italy and won silverware with Portugal, whereas Messi has only ever played in Spain and hasn't won a major trophy with Argentina.

There are arguments to be made for both players and it ultimately comes down to personal preference.

Plenty of fellow professionals have given their take on the debate down the years, but one opinion that may have slipped under the radar was USA Women star Alex Morgan's.

Morgan's profile has risen considerably over the past few weeks due to the popularity of the Women's World Cup and winning the tournament will do wonders for her reputation.

Well, back in 2015, the 30-year-old was asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo and she opted for Messi.

"I would have to say Messi," Morgan said. "He's just so much better... He's a level higher than any other player I watch. He's a really exciting player to watch."

It's worth noting that Morgan is a Barcelona fan, so perhaps it's expected that she would pick Messi, but her reasoning is sound.

That's another vote for Team Messi.