Brazil won the Copa America for the first time since 2007 on Sunday night as they beat Peru 3-1 in a pulsating final.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison were the scorers for the tournament favourites, though it looked like an upset was possible when Paolo Guerrero equalised in the 44th minute.

However, it took Brazil just four minutes to regain their lead as Roberto Firmino won possession, Arthur passed to Jesus and the Manchester City striker finished.

Jesus was later shown a red card to put Brazil down to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining, but they managed to hold on and scored a late penalty to seal victory.

For a lot of Brazil's players it was their first trophy at international level and they'll be hoping for more in the future.

It was a particularly special night for Dani Alves, though, as the 36-year-old became the first footballer in history to win 40 trophies.

Alves has two Copa America titles to his name - the other came in 2007 - along with trophies for Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

3x Champions League

2x Europa League

4x Supercup

3x Club World Cup

1x Serie A

1x Coppa Italiana

6x La Liga

5x Supercopa de Espana

5x Copa del Rey

2x Ligue 1

2x Trophee des Champions

1x Coupe de France

1x Coupe de la Ligue

2x Confederations Cup

2x Copa America

Unreal. It's also worth noting that Alves was named 2019 Copa America Player of the Tournament, which is an incredible achievement at his age.

After his contract with PSG expired, there's a good chance all the top European clubs will be fighting to sign him on a free this summer.