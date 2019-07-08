Football

Rapinoe with several awards after the Women's World Cup final win over the Netherlands.

Megan Rapinoe silences Donald Trump with stunning 2019 Women's World Cup campaign

The United States of America women's team took their dominance to new heights on Sunday by beating the Netherlands 2-0 to win back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cups.

They now have the longest winning streak (12) in senior World Cup history, beating the 11 consecutive wins Brazil's men managed between 2002 and 2006.

Megan Rapinoe, who co-captains the team alongside legend Carli Lloyd and star striker Alex Morgan, got on the scoresheet again in the final to cap off a remarkable World Cup campaign.

One of the biggest stories throughout the tournament has been the war of words between Rapinoe and president Donald Trump, who has never been afraid to speak his mind.

In addition to inspiring women all over America in many different ways, Rapinoe has silenced all of her critics with a stunning display at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Rapinoe stars again in final

Rapinoe missed the semi-final win over England through injury but recovered for the final in Lyon and gave her side the lead by converting a penalty in the 61st-minute.

Rapinoe strikes from the penalty spot against the Netherlands

The winger scored six times and provided three assists at the World Cup in just five games, including both goals in the quarter-final as they knocked out hosts France in Paris.

The Rapinoe-Trump debate

The US women's skipper, who also captains her club Reign FC, sparked debate before the World Cup started with her response regarding a visit to the White House.

As you can see below, when a reporter asked Rapinoe about going to Trump's White House if USA were successful in France, she said: "I ain't going to the f***ing White House".

In reaction to Rapinoe turning down the invitation, Trump hit back on Twitter on June 26, stating, via The Hill: "Megan (Rapinoe) should win first before she talks! Finish the job!"

The 73-year-old businessman-turned-president added: "We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the team - win or lose."

Rapinoe lets her football do the talking

Rapinoe has publicly criticised Trump in the past and also refused to place her hand over her heart during the national anthem in protest, but she's letting her football do the talking now.

Rapinoe with a backdrop of the United States flag

Trump suggested Rapinoe, who turned 34 on Friday, should win first before she speaks and that's exactly what she's done by helping Jill Ellis' women to another World Cup triumph.

Since Trump's comments, Rapinoe has won the Women's World Cup Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament), Golden Boot (top scorer), Player of the Match in the final and the World Cup itself.

A tweet praising the World Cup display of Rapinoe

A tweet noting the incredible 2019 World Cup campaign of Rapinoe

Rapinoe produced a remarkable campaign, and off the pitch, she's been pushing for pay equality in football and getting people talking about the issue during her press conferences.

Since making her debut for the US Women's national team back in 2006, Rapinoe has scored 50 goals and recorded 59 assists in 158 matches.

Rapinoe celebrates during the 2019 Women's World Cup final

The American has also won nine trophies with her country, including gold at the 2012 Olympic Games and consecutive World Cup titles.

What is YOUR opinion on the Rapinoe-Trump debate and her outstanding displays at the Women's World Cup? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

