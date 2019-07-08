Football

Gabriel Jesus loses his head after Copa America final red card for Brazil v Peru

Brazil won the Copa America for the ninth time on Sunday evening thanks to a 3-1 victory over Peru at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison earned the Seleção their first Copa America title since 2007.

“I became the Seleção coach today,” Tite told reporters “I have no words to describe this happiness.

“We get so caught up in work that we’re just going to be happy tomorrow when we get home and can watch the best moments.”

That they were without Neymar throughout the entire tournament makes Brazil’s victory all the more impressive.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s international teammates stepped up in his absence, with Everton helping himself to three goals over the course of the competition, while Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino all netted two.

However, the evening was spoiled for Jesus, despite scoring and assisting the first goal.

The Manchester City forward received a rather harsh second yellow card with 20 minutes left on the clock after attempting to win an aerial duel.

Jesus was absolutely devastated to see a red card flashed in his direction and proceeded to completely lose his head.

While storming off the pitch, a visibly distraught Jesus kicked a water bottle, punched the dugout, then attempted to push over the VAR monitor.

The 22-year-old clearly felt that the decision to send him off should have been overturned by VAR.

The cameras then cut to Jesus on the stairs of the Maracana, tears streaming down his face and kicking off at the officials.

Heads. Gone.

In fairness to Jesus, he apologised for his behaviour later in the evening.

"I want to apologise," he was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "I could have avoided it and I also need to grow up a lot."

In a high-pressure game like this - the biggest match of his career so far - it’s understandable that Jesus was so upset and frustrated after being shown a red card for a rather innocuous-looking challenge.

Brazil v Peru: Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

That said, at least he was man enough to front up and apologise.

The fact he still picked up a Copa America winners’ medal probably helped.

