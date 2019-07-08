Brazil's 12-year wait for a Copa America triumph is over after the hosts beat Peru 3-1 in the final on Sunday to win this year's competition.

Everton put the heavy favourites ahead in the 15th-minute thanks to great work from Gabriel Jesus, only for Paolo Guerrero to equalise from the penalty spot a minute before half-time.

However, Brazil regained the lead in the third minute of stoppage time through Jesus' clinical finish and survived his red card to win their first trophy since the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Going into the final, no player had been directly involved in more goals at the 2019 Copa America than Roberto Firmino - who had registered two goals and three assists.

While statistics won't credit the versatile forward, he played a key role in Brazil's second goal when his underrated defensive work eventually resulted in Jesus finding the back of the net.

Firmino: Brazil's main man at 2019 Copa America

In recent years at Liverpool, Firmino has transitioned from a skilful number ten to one of the most complete centre-forwards in European football.

He controversially didn't start a single game for Brazil at the 2018 World Cup, with Jesus continuously being preferred despite not scoring in France, but things are different now.

Firmino has been Tite's first-choice striker throughout this Copa America and Manchester City's Jesus has been forced to adapt to a new role on the right-hand side of midfield.

Firmino's role in Brazil's second goal v Peru

Seconds away from the interval and with the scores level, Jesus flicked a pass into Firmino but his uncharacteristically poor first touch allowed surprise finalists Peru to regain possession.

However, the 27-year-old showcased his superb work-rate by tracking back instantly and hooking the ball to teammate Arthur thanks to a brilliant sliding tackle on a Peruvian player.

Check out the tackle his club teammate Virgil van Dijk would be proud of in the videos below:

Firmino's challenge allowed Arthur to drive forwards with the ball and the Barcelona man's well-timed pass set up Jesus, who made no mistake with his strike.

What next for Firmino?

The Liverpool star recorded 16 goals and eight assists last term and won the first major trophy of his career as Jurgen Klopp's men lifted the Champions League.

The Brazilian, who moved to Anfield from Hoffenheim in 2015, will be hoping his strong Copa America campaign can inspire him to more great things in the 2019-20 season.

Do YOU think Firmino deserves a lot of credit for the move which led to Brazil's second goal against Peru? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!