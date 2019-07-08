Frank Lampard was announced as Chelsea's new head coach last Thursday.

He returns to the club after spending 13 years as a player at Stamford Bridge, cementing his legacy as a legend.

Despite having just one year of experience in management with Championship side Derby County, Lampard's appointment has Chelsea fans very excited for the future.

Rumours have suggested that upon his return, 'Super Frank' will be bringing a number of other legends to form part of his backroom staff.

It's already confirmed that his former Chelsea teammate Jody Morris will be the assistant manager - a role which he took at Derby too.

But he's not the most famous ex-player that could be brought in. In fact, you could make a very tasty six-a-side team with the names that Lampard reportedly wants on his backroom staff.

Check it out below.

In goal, it just has to be Petr Cech. The former Blues goalkeeper spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge, winning 15 trophies.

He played 494 games for Chelsea before finishing his career at Arsenal. It's a testament to his character that he remained a fan favourite even after moving to north London.

In June, Chelsea confirmed that he's returned to the club as the new technical and performance advisor.

The defensive pairing of Lampard's elite six-a-side team is John Terry and Ashley Cole.

On Sunday, it was reported by the Mirror that Cole is in-line for a surprising return to Stamford Bridge to form part of Lampard's coaching staff.

There have also been rumours that Terry could return to the club he captained for 13 years, despite being Aston Villa's assistant head coach. If he does, Chelsea fans would lose their minds.

In midfield, Lampard himself would be paired with Claude Makelele. The Frenchman is wanted back because of his 'incredible work ethic' and has already voiced his support for Lampard's appointment.

The pair are Chelsea legends, so there was no way we could leave them out of this six-a-side team.

Fans would absolutely love to see them on the sidelines next season, and it's believed that Makelele would oversee the club's loan players.

Up front, there's no one else to pick but Didier Drogba.

Alongside Cech, Terry and Lampard, the striker was the final member of the team's spine that won it all in the most successful period of Chelsea's history.

Per talkSPORT, Drogba is now wanted back, but it's unsure what role he would take.

Although Lampard made it clear in his first press conference that he's not going to make Chelsea into an 'old boys club', five club legends have been heavily linked with a return.

They would make a crazy six-a-side team and could probably still do a job in the Premier League too - perhaps Lamps should sign them all up to player contracts instead?