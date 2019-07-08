Marquinhos says Lionel Messi never complains when 'things happen in favour' of him

Lionel Messi may not have won the Copa America, but he's still the one that's making most of the headlines now the tournament has finished.

Argentina crashed out in controversial fashion at the semi-final stage, losing 2-0 to Brazil, who went on to win Sunday's showpiece event.

La Albiceleste did go on to win the third-place playoff against Chile, but Messi was harshly sent off in that game and following it, he claimed the tournament was corrupt.

"The cup's fixed for Brazil," he said, per the BBC.

"We don't have to be part of this corruption. They have shown us a lack of respect throughout this tournament.

"Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don't allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit."

There's no doubt that Messi's comments have taken the shine off of Brazil's Copa America win and now the tournament has concluded, he's still the focus of attention.

Even members of the Selecao camp have come out and hit back at his comments. Marquinhos was one of the first to do so - suggesting that Messi has had his fair share of luck too.

"Many things happened in favor of him in Barcelona and in the national team, and I never saw him complaining about refereeing," the Brazil defender said, per journalist Rodrigo Mattos.

"He has lost, [he] has to accept [it] quietly.

"It is frustrating to be held up against a player of his quality, a star who is admired by all, but the arbitrators have also favoured Messi a lot at Barcelona and in the national team."

When we look back at a couple of big Barca games over the last decade, Marquinhos perhaps raises a good point.

In 2009, the Blaugrana edged past Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final, scoring a last-minute equaliser to win on away goals.

During that game, the Blues were denied multiple stone-wall penalties and many see it as one of the biggest injustices of recent memory.

Marquinhos also probably feels personally hard done by a 6-1 defeat to Barca in 2017, which saw Messi and his teammates beat PSG on aggregate thanks to a 95th-minute goal.

The Brazil defender is certainly stoking the fire with his response and it sounds like this argument between Messi and his South American rivals is far from over.