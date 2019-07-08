There's no one else quite like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish striker's confidence is unmatched, but he's also shown the quality to back that up throughout his career.

He's a very well-travelled striker, having spells with Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, Inter and AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Zlatan now plays his football in the MLS with LA Galaxy and it's probably fair to say that he's one of, if not the most talented player in the league.

He may have bounced around plenty of different clubs but one thing has always been constant - Ibrahimovic is a world-class player, wherever he goes.

So much so, that he's now picked his 'favourite team of all time' and rather than naming some of his greatest teammates, Ibra has picked himself 11 times.

No, seriously. Check out 'Zlatan FC - The Hungry Lions' below.

Brilliant. This is probably the most Zlatan thing we've ever seen. He's even suggested that he'd also be the coach, too.

"My favourite team of all time. I only have to decide the coach. Maybe will be Zlatan," he captioned the post.

To be fair, there's only one person that could manage the egos in a team full of Ibrahimovic's - and that's the man himself.

Although it's one of his less memorable quotes, back in 2012, Zlatan actually suggested that he could play anywhere on the pitch - even in goal.

"I can play in the 11 positions because a good player can play anywhere," he boasted, after contributing to all four of PSG's goals in a Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb.

It's good to see that he still backs himself seven years later - and why wouldn't he?

Ibrahimovic has 13 goals in 15 games for Galaxy this season and his team are on course to make the playoffs, sitting second in the Western Conference.

The MLS Cup would be a welcome addition to Zlatan's already impressive trophy haul and he's certainly on course to guide LA to glory in 2019.