UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz needed to be restrained during UFC 239 as the pair reignited their past feud.

The cage fighters had previously almost come to blows during a World Series of Fighting event in 2015, with Diaz alleged to have thrown punches at Nurmagomedov that night.

The incident in 2015 led to the Russian branding Diaz a “bullsh*t guy”, with both fighters failing to see eye-to-eye since.

It seems somewhat surprising, and slightly ridiculous, therefore, that the two were sitting just rows apart watching their colleagues battle it out in the cage during UFC 239.

A video emerged showing heated words being exchanged between two of UFC’s biggest stars before Nurmagomedov tried to take things further, choosing to step over a row of chairs to engage with Diaz, only for security guards to arrive swiftly upon the scene.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, spoke after the conclusion of the event, confirming that the altercation took place and that it was broken up instantly.

“They got into a fight, Khabib and Diaz, talking sh*t to each other back and forth,” White remarked, as per lowkickmma.

“Everybody broke it up, we moved Diaz and then Diaz left after the [Gilbert] Melendez fight.”

In a separate interview, White elaborated slightly, but admitted he does not know what was said between the pair.

“Those two were within two rows of each other and then they started to get into a fight and we broke it up.

“We got it handled. Fun. I’m sure a lot of bad things were said. I don’t know exactly, but I’m sure it was not good.”

Diaz is expected to return to the cage on August 17 during UFC 241, where he is lined up to face Anthony Pettis.

As for Nurmagomedov, his next fight is scheduled for early September against Dustin Poirier.