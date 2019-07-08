From glory to ignominy and back again. Few players summed up the agony and the ecstasy of football quite like Gabriel Jesus in the final of Copa America 2019.

The Manchester City striker assisted Everton Soares' opener and then found the back of the net himself on the stroke of half time to put Brazil back in front, a goal which would prove crucial as they beat Peru 3-1.

It is the Selecao's first triumph in the tournament since 2007, despite being up against it from the off with talisman Neymar ruled out through injury.

For Jesus, the joy of his country's success later turned to fury when was dismissed with 70 minutes on the clock.

The 22-year-old leapt into the air trying to win the ball, but was booked for the resulting collision.

While the referee was operating by the book, it's understandable that the forward felt a little aggrieved when a second yellow card was brought forth from the official's pocket.

Jesus promptly burst into tears and as he left the pitch, he kicked a water bottle, lashed out at the wall of the tunnel and pushed the VAR monitor.

As cameras followed him, he could be seen sitting on a step inside, crying hysterically.

What might, on paper, sound like an overreaction just summed up the importance of the night for Brazil.

This is a generation under significant pressure to deliver on the world stage, but one ultimately in a transitional phase with plenty of promising young players.

Jesus is included among them and both the honour, and the responsibility, of donning the famous yellow jersey are not lost on him, as he apologised for his actions after the game.

Jesus contrite

"I want to say sorry to the people who were there, close to me, to children who were watching," he told GiveMeSport.

"It was a moment of rage. A moment that mixes rage, emotion and sentiment. The anger was because I was unjustly sent off.

"If you want, it was a foul, but that’s it. But I say sorry to the people I could have hurt, with my behaviour.

"Thanks to god, I didn’t actually hurt anyone.

"I was really upset, because I wanted to help my team and it was a moment that could have harmed our team, when we were playing well.

"The referee ended up making a mistake, but I don’t want to judge him. I hope he sees the video and evolves [gets better]. Just like I need to evolve.

"I don’t want to judge him, but he left a bit to be desired on that decision."

It's rare to see such an outburst from him and it's easy to see why he was so devastated by his dismissal on one of the most important nights of his impressive career so far.

