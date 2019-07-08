Boxing

Tyson Fury names Trevor Bryan as next opponent if Jarrell Miller is unable to get licence

It’s been an explosive last two thirds of a year in the heavyweight boxing world.

After the legendary bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder caught the attention of the world at the back end of last year, there has been an audible buzz surrounding the weight division and its key members.

This does not come as a surprise when you consider the talent that is currently fighting to be considered as the best heavyweight in the world.

Competing for that number one spot you have Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz, Alexander Povetkin and the aforementioned Fury and Wilder, to name just a few.

However, one name that is not thrown into the equation too frequently is that of Trevor Bryan, who Fury has named as the fighter he wants to face on October 5, should Jarrell Miller fail to obtain a licence.

Miller was due to contest Joshua for his belts in June, but was refused a licence to box after failing numerous drug tests in the build-up to the bout.

The Gypsy King, who will be back in the ring for the first time since knocking out Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas, has confirmed that Miller would indeed be his first choice.

However, with the American being only four months into his six-month licence ban, it seems unlikely that he would be granted a licence to contest Fury, leading to the 30-year-old naming Bryan as his preferred second choice.

Fury has explained that ESPN want an American opponent for the bout in New York in October, which rules out the majority of the list of fighters given above and shows why Bryan has been selected.

The 29-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Dream’, is unbeaten so far in his career, registering 20 wins from his 20 bouts, 14 by knockout.

While he may not have been the competitor that many boxing fans would have wanted to see the Gypsy King take on, he should not be taken lightly and Fury will need to make sure he prepares well to avoid a potential slip-up.

