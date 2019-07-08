Frank Lampard has been saying all the right things since being announced as Chelsea's new manager last week.

In one of his first interviews, the 41-year-old made it clear that he wants to implement a fast and aggressive style of football at Stamford Bridge.

That will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans, who grew tired of Maurizio Sarri's 'Sarriball' tactics last season.

"What I tried to do last year at Derby, and what we will try to do this season, is have an aggressive team with energy, bravery on the ball and an ability to move the ball quickly," Lampard said.

"I have huge respect for the teams at the top of the league at this moment in time. I look at Manchester City and Liverpool to see the speed of their game.

"That is the speed I want to see from my team. Work-rate is really important for me and that starts on the training pitch. I realised that even more last season being on this side of the fence.

"I always focused on myself as a player but now I can watch players more closely and see the real correlation between how you push yourself in training and how you perform at the weekend."

Lampard has been reassured that he'll be safe in his first season providing he avoids a relegation scrap, which is hugely unlikely.

However, not being able to sign any new players due to Chelsea's transfer ban is a big problem, especially after the departures of Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Morata.

Mateo Kovacic has at least been signed permanently from Real Madrid for £40m and it's expected that Mason Mount will sign a new contract.

Only time will tell how Lampard gets on as Chelsea manager, so we've simulated his first season on Football Manager 2019 to get an idea of what could happen.

And it's not pretty.

Lampard gets sacked after eight months as Chelsea lose to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup third round and Watford in the FA Cup fourth round. Joe Edwards then takes over.

The Blues end up finishing sixth in the Premier League, with Manchester City winning the title and Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool occupying second to fourth.

TRANSFER WINDOW

STARTING LINE-UP

CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND VS CRYSTAL PALACE

FA CUP FOURTH ROUND VS WATFORD

LAMPARD SACKED ON FEBRUARY 5, 2020

FINAL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Good luck, Frank.