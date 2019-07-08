Tyson Fury has ripped into fellow heavyweight Dillian Whyte during an interview with Behind The Gloves.

Last week, Whyte had suggested that the Gypsy King was avoiding him, labelling him the ‘Gypsy Coward’, while also stating that he should be above Fury in the WBO rankings.

Fury was never going to take that lying down now was he?

The 30-year-old replied to all of Whyte’s talk about him in an interview with Behind The Gloves and it is safe to say he didn't hold back.

“Dillian Whyte’s a b**ch. When I see you, you’ve gotta fight me anyway, p***y,” Fury asserted. “Keeps calling me a coward. I’m no coward, you’re a s***house.”

Whyte has been left frustrated at not being given a world WBC heavyweight title shot against Deontay Wilder, despite being in the mandatory spot to challenge for an extended period.

Whyte’s frustration is Fury’s joy and he made sure that his compatriot was well aware of the position he finds himself in.

“Ha ha, you ain’t getting a WBC shot. 500 days is it?

“I’ve tied Wilder up for f***ing two fights, mush.”

It was suggested that Fury and Whyte would meet in a bout to decide who would get a shot at Wilder, something which the Gypsy King initially accepted.

However, he has since gone back on this and, despite the trash talk, a fight between the pair seems as far away as it has ever been, with Fury seeing himself as far superior compared to the Brixton fighter.

Whyte will next be seen in the ring in just under a fortnight, when he faces Oscar Rivas at the O2 in London.

The bout is a risky one for Whyte, with his No 1 ranking with the WBC for a shot at the title being on the line against a more than capable Rivas.

The Colombian is undefeated in his 26 bouts so far in his career, with 18 of those victories coming from knockouts.