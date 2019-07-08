Football

Amid all the negative press around Manchester United at the moment, one positive has been the £50m signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

At just 21 years old, the England Under-21 international is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and has a huge future.

And there are few better clubs to realise your potential at than United, regardless of the problems they've had since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

Speaking upon his arrival, Wan-Bissaka expressed excitement at joining the Red Devils and linking up with his new teammates.

"It's an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say," he said.

"I can't wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I'm looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new teammates on the pre-season tour."

United jetted out to Australia for their pre-season tour on Sunday, with headlines revolving around whether or not Paul Pogba would travel.

However, it seems United fans are more concerned by who Wan-Bissaka is hanging around with than Pogba's future.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Wan-Bissaka posted a photo on Instagram alongside Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard with the caption, "Australia and Singapore with the boys."

And the comments section was swamped with United fans urging the youngster to stay away from Lingard, who has come under heavy fire recently for his own social media antics.

p1df8mulhv9rslm922u10eno93b.jpg

p1df8mvkkbdbgh0jmu4186k1n79d.jpg

Wow, United fans really don't like Lingard at the moment.

It all stems from a recent video the 26-year-old posted on Snapchat, where he gave a tour of his holiday apartment while swearing and making sexual references.

United fans called Lingard an "embarrassment" for the video and it's clear they don't want Wan-Bissaka to follow the same path.

