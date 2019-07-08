Scoring goals is a hard task, no matter what level of football you play.

The best forwards in the world are paid ridiculous sums of money because they are capable of putting the ball in the net against elite opposition.

Just look at the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who both earn over £500,000-per-week.

Those two command an awful lot of attention for their goalscoring exploits, but there's actually one player who managed to register a better strike rate than both last season - and you've probably never even heard of him.

Greg Draper is a striker in the Welsh Premier League and he plays for the current champions, The New Saints.

Despite spending more time on the sidelines than on the pitch, he managed to score 27 league goals in 2018/19, winning the WPL's Golden Boot.

Draper's feat is even more impressive considering he played just 1,032 minutes of his side's 2,880-minute season.

Due to his lack of game time, the striker averaged a goal every 38 minutes - which is far superior to the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah.

Not bad at all. Of course, we shouldn't get too carried away by Draper's record, because he plays at quite a different level to those named above.

"It's nice to be mentioned in the same sentence as those guys, [but] the level might not be as good as they are playing," he told the BBC.

"But at any level, scoring goals is one of the hardest things to do."

After eclipsing the strike rate of some of Europe's best players in 2018/19, heading into the new season, Draper is targeting Champions League qualification.

While the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and Salah will all join at the European Cup's group stage, The New Saints kickoff their campaign in the first qualifying round on Tuesday.

They play Feronikeli, a team from Kosovo, at home in the first leg. TNS have won their league for eight consecutive seasons, but they've failed to make a splash in Europe so far.

That's something Draper wants to change.

"The one thing that I'm most disappointed about in my time here [at TNS] is my lack of European goals," the 29-year-old said.

"So that's my main aim this year, to score some important goals in Europe and help the team progress."

After averaging a goal every 38 minutes last season, the striker's threat shouldn't be overlooked.

Messi and Ronaldo might want to watch their backs because Draper could soon be on his way to smash some of their European records too.