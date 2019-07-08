Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott, the Premier League’s youngest ever player

Liverpool are the reigning European champions with a squad good enough to beat any team in the world on their day, but that’s all down to long-term planning.

Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff always have one eye on the future.

Aware that it’s tough to improve on their current starting line-up for next season, Liverpool have focused their efforts on signing youngsters with the potential to eventually become stars over the next few years.

Sepp van den Berg, a 6ft 2in Dutch defender, arrived in a £1.3 million deal from PEC Zwolle last week.

And now, according to The Times, Liverpool are poised to secure the signing of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

You may already be familiar with Elliott, who became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League at the end of last season.

Born on April 4, 2003, Elliott was just 16 years and 30 days old when he made his top-flight debut against Wolves back in May.

He beat the previous record, which was held by Matthew Briggs, who came on for Fulham against Middlesbrough in May 2007 aged 16 years and 65 days.

Elliott, an England Under-17 international, rejected a scholarship at Fulham - aware that some of Europe’s biggest clubs were keen on signing him.

The English teenager was on the radar of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

However, Liverpool have won the race for his signature, even though he won’t be able to sign a professional contract until he turns 17 next April.

He is regarded as one of the most promising teenagers in British football and also featured against Newcastle United towards the end of last season.

Fulham are set to receive a hefty compensation package from Liverpool when the transfer is eventually finalised.

So, what else do we know about Elliott?

That he’s drifted between Fulham’s Under-18 and Under-23 teams over the past few seasons says a lot about his talent.

He became the youngest player to make an appearance for Fulham - aged 15 years and 174 days - in the club’s Carabao Cup win over Millwall last season.

“Elliott plays right wing but is more of a modern inside forward who possesses an incredible natural ability to read the game,” a profile on the Mirror's website reads.

“He runs with the ball superbly but is also great at positioning himself close to the final defender, before beating the offside trap and latching onto a through-ball to slot home.

“Perhaps most notable about Elliott's style is that he plays with a bravery beyond his years. He knows where the back of the net is and is calm in front of goal.

“He's not afraid to take a player on, nor is he to try the spectacular - he once scored from behind the halfway line in an academy game.”

Here are a few videos of Elliott in action…

Fulham boss Scott Parker has described Elliott as a “special talent”, while club captain Tom Cairney said: "He's been a sensation since he joined in training a few months ago. He doesn't look out of place and does some bits of magic that everyone says 'wow.'

"His attitude and his belief in himself at such a young age is frightening.

"He's got a great football brain, an eye for goal and is a very entertaining player. Hopefully he will have a long and successful career."

It sounds like Liverpool may have landed a future superstar.