Batista's storied in-ring career came to a close at WrestleMania 35 in April, 17 years after making his main roster debut.

And he got to share the squared circle with his mentor and nemesis combined - Triple H.

Both men feuded with each-other for the first half of 2005, with Batista taking Triple H's World Heavyweight Championship from him at WrestleMania 21, then defeating him multiple times before heading off to SmackDown.

But the rivalry would be re-kindled in 2019, after Batista attacked Ric Flair backstage as he was about to head to the ring on Raw to celebrate his 70th birthday.

It came just months after Evolution all re-united on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown - something that didn't make much sense considering they were always a Raw faction - but it was done to plant seeds for the match that was to happen at 'Mania.

Batista made reference to the fact that The Game had done it all in WWE - except defeat him - but that would change at MetLife Stadium in April when the Cerebral Assassin would put his nemesis away for good in a No Holds Barred match.

If it was up to them though, the match would've happened inside Hell In A Cell, just like their match at Vengeance 2005, but Vince McMahon wouldn't sanction the idea.

“Originally, we wanted to have a Hell in a Cell but Vince, because of the pay-per-view [of the same name], he didn’t want to have a Hell In A Cell, and we really wanted Hell In A Cell," Batista told Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, per NoDQ.

"They’re just great matches, they’re violent. We needed bells and whistles. We’re two older guys, we hadn’t wrestled in a long time and we needed the drama. We’ve already got the history, so we just needed the violence.”

When you think about it, Vince's reasoning doesn't make sense when he's had two matches of that kind outside of the pay-per-view since it's inception in 2009.

Triple H took on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28 and then Taker faced Shane McMahon at 'Mania 32 - so there must have been some other reason for McMahon's disapproval.