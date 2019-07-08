It’s not difficult to see why ‘Manic Monday’ at Wimbledon has received its name.

As we enter the second week of the Championships, things really start to get exciting.

The 16 remaining players in both the men’s and women’s singles draw take to the court on the same day as they attempt to reach the quarter-finals of this prestigious Grand Slam.

But it’s not as though the first week at SW19 lacked talking points.

We had Nick Kyrgios’ epic battle with Rafael Nadal, we had Andy Murray making a winning return to Wimbledon - firstly in the doubles and then the mixed doubles with Serena Williams - and we also had, without doubt, the story of the week so far, the incredible fairytale of 15-year-old Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff.

Coco became the youngest player at the Championships in the Open era when she qualified at Roehampton.

And her story got even more remarkable when she was drawn against her idol, Venus Williams.

She then did the unthinkable by beating Venus in straight sets, before, 48 hours later, doing the same against last year's semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova.

A date on Centre Court against Polona Hercog awaiting Gauff in the third round and it looked as though it was the end of the road for her.

The youngster lost the first set as she appeared unable to cope with the nerves in front of the 15,000 fans.

But after saving two match points on separate occasions, Gauff reached the fourth round with a 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 victory.

Astonishing.

It meant Guaff would be up against former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the fourth round on Manic Monday.

That Halep was seed No.1 going into this tournament last year summed up just how big of a task that was going to be for Gauff.

As she stepped out onto Court 1, her father Corey Gauff gave her a kiss on the cheek for good luck.

And it looked as though she'd need all the luck in the world as she was broken by the Romanian in the very first service game.

But this is the teenager that had saved two match points in her previous match. She was never just going to roll over. She broke back immediately.

But Halep's class and experience soon started to tell as she broke Gauff two further times to take the opening set 6-3.

After the first set, Gauff walked straight back into the dressing room. That became relevant when she broke back early in the second set after losing her first service game, she was seen in deep conversation with the medical team with fans suggesting it was an issue with her stomach.

A hold of serve levelled the second set at 2-2 but unlike in her three previous matches, Coco failed to turn the tide in her favour.

Halep's had an answer for everything Gauff threw at her - even her strong backhand. At 5-2, the seventh seed forced two match points but, once again, the teenager showed incredible courage to fight back from 15-40 down to hold serve.

But it was just a respite. Halep served out to take a 6-3, 6-3 victory and move into the quarter-finals

It's the end of Gauff's fairytale but she'll be back - probably every year for the next 20+ years!

KONTA CONQUERS KVITOVA

Brit Johnna Konta has reached the quarter-finals after beating sixth seed Petra Kvitova.

The 19th seed found herself a set down after the Czech edged it 6-4.

But just like in the previous round against Sloane Stephens, Konta came from behind to progress eventually taking it 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Konta will play another Czech in the last-eight, world No. 54, Barbora Strycova.

ELSEWHERE ON 'MANIC MONDAY'

There was a shock on Court No. 2 early in the day as World No.1 Ashleigh Barty lost to American Alison Riske.

The World No.55 lost the first set but produced an incredible comeback to send the Australian crashing out.

Riske will meet Serena Williams in the last-eight after the seven-time winner dispatched

Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2.

Following that match on Court 2 was a clash between Czech duo Karolina Muchova and third seed Karolina Pliskova.

And, once again, the favourite crashed out. This time, it took three hours and 15 minutes for Muchova to dump out Pliskova 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.

Meanwhile, there were no problems for eight seed Elina Svitolina, who beat Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2.

In the men's draw, Rafa Nadal continued his impressive form by beating Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in just one hour and 45 minutes.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic took three minutes less as he breezed past Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a quarter-final against David Goffin.

Compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut will join him in the quarters after he overcame Benoit Paire in straight sets.

But the third Spaniard in the last-16, Fernando Verdasco, lost in four sets to Goffin 6-7 (9-11), 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.

Sam Querrey is also through after beating Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5).