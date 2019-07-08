Rafael Nadal made short work of his round of 16 match-up with Portuguese number 1 Joao Sousa - winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in just under two hours.

The number three seed looked dominant against an opponent who had put out home favourites Paul Jubb and Dan Evans in four and five sets respectively.

Nadal has been selective in recent years with his schedule due to a string of injuries, choosing to commit his body to his favoured Roland Garros.

He did, however, manage to make the semi-finals last year, but incredibly that was his first semi-final at Wimbledon since reaching the 2011 final.

Nadal has come into Wimbledon on the back of his 12th French Open title and it is evident that in recent weeks he is finally back to his scintillating best.

This 20-shot rally in the third set is evidence of the Majorcan’s return to the peak of his powers.

A strong first serve put Rafa on the back foot for most of the rally. By the 17th shot, Nadal looks out of the point after a powerful top-spin forehand down-the-line from Sousa. However, the two-time Wimbledon champ had other ideas; with an unbelievable get, Nadal manages to turn defence into attack, culminating in a simple passing back-hand volley at the net!

Watch the remarkable rally below.

It has been a tough schedule so far for the 18-time Grand Slam winner; coming up against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Nick Kyrgios in the previous rounds, but these tests have clearly only sharpened Nadal’s game.

It doesn’t get any easier, Nadal will meet big serving American Sam Querrey in the quarters with a potentially mouth-watering clash with Roger Federer in the semis looming.

Rafael Nadal’s record at Wimbledon has been hampered by injuries, now fully fit and with his game firing on almost all cylinders, it is hard to look past the world number 2 lifting his third Wimbledon title.