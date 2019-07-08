Jesse Lingard has been in the headlines this summer.

The English midfielder's social media activity has come into question after he posted a few controversial videos.

Many Manchester United fans condemned the clips and some even wanted him sold as a result.

But, despite his actions, Lingard is probably not the most unpopular man at Old Trafford.

That title, in many fans' eyes, will go to Paul Pogba.

After an underwhelming season, the French midfielder announced that he wanted to leave United for the second time.

There were even concerns that he would not turn up to Man United's pre-season tour of Australia.

Those reports proved to be false and Pogba joined his team in their travels.

The squad arrived at their destination earlier today and Manchester United posted a video of their first hours in Australia.

But, a few fans have noticed that their two most controversial players, Lingard and Pogba, appeared to clash in the minute long clip.

The two can be seen having a disagreement, which ends in Victor Lindelof having to step in and calm the situation down.

Watch it below (at 0:11)

It's unknown whether there was any real animosity between the two but United fans think that the clash looked genuine.

@Vintage_Utd said: "Pogba looks like he’s about to fight Lingard at 0:11 before Lindelof calms him down. Can’t tell if it’s real or not though."

@JuanAnderOnly believed it was real, writing: "That's actually a good spot, looks real to me. Absolute state of this squad."

@Jord_Venables wrote: "0:11 in Pogba and Lingard arguing (by the looks of it) before Lindelof stepped in. F****** shambles. How has that clip made it on the official account?

And @JetBlk also thought the two were in a feud, writing: "How did they not catch this in the video edit? Optics look like Lingard and Pogba are having a little fight before Lindelof grabs Paul."

That's not what United fans would have wanted to see.