Brazil lifted their first Copa America in over a decade on Sunday night.

The Selecao sealed a 3-1 victory over Peru in the final which was well-earned, whatever Lionel Messi says.

As it turned out, the absence of Neymar did not hold them back at all over the course of the tournament.

If anything, it has forced Tite to rely on firepower from elsewhere in his scintillating attack.

On this occasion, goals from Everton Soares, Gabriel Jesus - who was also sent off - and Richarlison were enough to put the game to bed.

It was the Everton forward's first goal of the competition and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Afterwards, the 22-year-old dedicated his strike to his great-grandmother.

A real touch of class and one his family will have thoroughly enjoyed - or so you'd have thought, anyway.

Such was the emotion of the night that when asked, the former Watford man didn't even know her name. Yes, really.

The interview below is, of course, in Portuguese but that kind of embarrassment translates pretty well into any language.

"What's she called?" asks the reporter.

“I can’t remember! I’ve forgotten! I don’t know, it’s just so much emotion. I can’t recall it. It’s time to celebrate now, but I’ll tell you if I remember!”

Brilliant.

It was a memorable night for several of Richarlison's team-mates too.

Dani Alves was named Player of the Tournament and Everton picked up the Golden Boot courtesy of his goal in the 15th minute.

Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, meanwhile, earned the Golden Gloves thanks to his displays in the earlier rounds.

