Football

.

Richarlison forgets his great-grandmother's name after dedicating goal to her

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Brazil lifted their first Copa America in over a decade on Sunday night.

The Selecao sealed a 3-1 victory over Peru in the final which was well-earned, whatever Lionel Messi says.

As it turned out, the absence of Neymar did not hold them back at all over the course of the tournament.

If anything, it has forced Tite to rely on firepower from elsewhere in his scintillating attack.

On this occasion, goals from Everton Soares, Gabriel Jesus - who was also sent off - and Richarlison were enough to put the game to bed.

It was the Everton forward's first goal of the competition and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Afterwards, the 22-year-old dedicated his strike to his great-grandmother.

Brazil v Peru: Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

A real touch of class and one his family will have thoroughly enjoyed - or so you'd have thought, anyway.

Such was the emotion of the night that when asked, the former Watford man didn't even know her name. Yes, really.

The interview below is, of course, in Portuguese but that kind of embarrassment translates pretty well into any language.

"What's she called?" asks the reporter.

“I can’t remember! I’ve forgotten! I don’t know, it’s just so much emotion. I can’t recall it. It’s time to celebrate now, but I’ll tell you if I remember!”

Brilliant.

It was a memorable night for several of Richarlison's team-mates too. 

Dani Alves was named Player of the Tournament and Everton picked up the Golden Boot courtesy of his goal in the 15th minute. 

Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, meanwhile, earned the Golden Gloves thanks to his displays in the earlier rounds. 

Who was Brazil's Player of the Tournament? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Football
Alisson Becker
Gabriel Jesus
Roberto Firmino
Brazil Football
Neymar
Everton

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again