Football

.

Ousmane Dembele reports to pre-season training one week earlier than Barcelona players

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ousmane Dembele could hardly be blamed for being worried about his Barcelona future.

Reports continue to suggest the Blaugrana are working on deals to sign Antoine Griezmann and Neymar, who are both keen on moves.

Should Barca somehow manage to make it happen, Dembele would have them to compete with for places as well as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

It goes without saying that Dembele would probably lose that battle, although Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently said he thinks the Frenchman is better than Neymar.

"Dembele is young, talented, different from other current players," Bartomeu said last week. "I like him very much as he is.

"I consider him one of today's best footballers and I consider him better than Neymar."

If you say so, Josep.

Dembele has reportedly been reassured by Barcelona chiefs that he won't be leaving this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich and Champions League holders Liverpool.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

However, the 22-year-old has a big point to prove after a season plagued by poor performances and being late to training.

Dembele's tardiness became a problem midway through the 2018/19 campaign, but it sounds like he's learned his lesson and is finally ready to prove himself.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Dembele reported for pre-season training on Monday one week before the rest of his teammates are due to return.

Clearly the winger wants to get a head start and apparently he's also requested to have a personal trainer for the upcoming campaign.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-TRAINING

Now that's the sort of commitment Barcelona fans want to see.

Last season Dembele only managed eight goals and five assists in 29 La Liga appearances, which simply isn't good enough.

If he's going to justify the £135.5m Barcelona spent on him, those numbers need to be much higher - and the hard work starts on the training ground.

Topics:
Football
Ousmane Dembele
Antoine Griezmann
La Liga
Neymar
Barcelona
Lionel Messi
Luis Suarez

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again