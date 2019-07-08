Ousmane Dembele could hardly be blamed for being worried about his Barcelona future.

Reports continue to suggest the Blaugrana are working on deals to sign Antoine Griezmann and Neymar, who are both keen on moves.

Should Barca somehow manage to make it happen, Dembele would have them to compete with for places as well as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

It goes without saying that Dembele would probably lose that battle, although Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently said he thinks the Frenchman is better than Neymar.

"Dembele is young, talented, different from other current players," Bartomeu said last week. "I like him very much as he is.

"I consider him one of today's best footballers and I consider him better than Neymar."

If you say so, Josep.

Dembele has reportedly been reassured by Barcelona chiefs that he won't be leaving this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich and Champions League holders Liverpool.

However, the 22-year-old has a big point to prove after a season plagued by poor performances and being late to training.

Dembele's tardiness became a problem midway through the 2018/19 campaign, but it sounds like he's learned his lesson and is finally ready to prove himself.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Dembele reported for pre-season training on Monday one week before the rest of his teammates are due to return.

Clearly the winger wants to get a head start and apparently he's also requested to have a personal trainer for the upcoming campaign.

Now that's the sort of commitment Barcelona fans want to see.

Last season Dembele only managed eight goals and five assists in 29 La Liga appearances, which simply isn't good enough.

If he's going to justify the £135.5m Barcelona spent on him, those numbers need to be much higher - and the hard work starts on the training ground.