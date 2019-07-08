England face uphill battle to reclaim the Ashes after losing third one day international

England Women faced their worst defeat of the Women's Ashes 2019 so far in today's third and final ODI, losing to Australia Women by 194 runs.

In contrast, Australian bowler Ellyse Perry made history, scoring 7-22 in ten overs for the best bowling figures ever for an Australian in an ODI, beating Shelley Nitschke's 7-24. It was also the fourth-best score of all time.

Australia batted first and got off to a good start, leaving England chasing 269-7. England couldn't find a way to overcome Perry and the other Australian bowlers, achieving only 75 runs in 35 overs and with 103 balls remaining.

In the end England never really had a chance, with their chase being all but finished in the first ten overs, losing 21-6.

Only three of England's batsmen reached double figures – Fran Wilson (17), Anya Shrubsole (11) and Laura Marsh (21) – and four didn't manage to get a single run on the board, such as the power of Australia's bowling.

Australia had more success with 109 from a partnership between their captain, Meg Lanning, who made 69 and Alyssa Healy at 68.

The Women's Ashes is made up of three ODIs, one Test match and three T20 matches. Australia has won all three Test matches, winning the first by two wickets and the second by four. Thanks to their latest victory they now have six points to England's zero.

Not all hope is lost for England, who could still reclaim the Ashes if they win all the remaining matches.

England went into the Ashes as the Women's Cricket World Cup Champions, held in 2017, while Australia is the Women's Cricket T20 World Cup Champions. Australia currently holds the Ashes after the 2017 edition.

The Test match, the next stage in this year's Ashes, starts on July 18 in Taunton and would be worth four points and the chance to mount a comeback for struggling England.