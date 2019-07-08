Ah, Tiemoue Bakayoko.

His complete and utter failure at Chelsea was certainly a curious case, especially when he arrived at Stamford Bridge as part of AS Monaco's all-conquering team from 2016-17.

However, for whatever reason, the performances that saw him become such a hit in French football, simply weren't materialising on English shores.

The fact of the matter is that Bakayoko showed himself - at least thus far - to be one of the worst signings in Chelsea's history.

You only need to look at his display during the 4-1 humiliation against Watford to see why that's the case - looking all over the shop for 30 minutes and eventually picking up a red card.

Bakayoko returns to Chelsea

Bakayoko has since returned to west London on pre-season duties and admittedly, there's a sense that this could be a second chance for him after a sound loan spell with AC Milan.

And while Chelsea's transfer ban will keep his hopes high, the Frenchman faces plenty of competition to make a dramatic comeback in Frank Lampard's side.

As a result, there are still plenty of rumours suggesting that Bakayoko will kiss goodbye to the Blues and reports in France are claiming that he's attracting plenty of interest.

Man Utd make contact over transfer

What's more, according to RMC Sport, the clubs that are chasing him are not to be sniffed at.

It's been claimed that the Sports Director of Paris Saint-Germain is in contact with the player, who was born in the French capital and supported PSG as a young child.

Similarly, Unai Emery of Arsenal is believed to be interested in his profile, but perhaps the biggest shock of all is the approach made by Manchester United. Yes, you read that correctly.

It's explained that the Red Devils are 'especially' keen for a move and are looking to bolster their midfield amidst fears that Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic could be leaving.

The United hierarchy have already made contact over a Bakayoko deal and Chelsea are set to make a decision on his future after their pre-season camp in Ireland.

It's hard to imagine United fans getting too excited about the prospect of Bakayoko arriving, particularly if he continues to struggle with the Premier League's style.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has largely focused on young British talent this summer, having signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as well as chasing Sean Longstaff.

Supporters have shown admirable tolerance with this brave tactic, but the capture of Bakayoko - barring a dramatic U-turn in form - would go down like a lead balloon.

Do you think Bakayoko will leave Chelsea this summer?