The 2019 Women's World Cup has come to an end, and it will certainly be one to remember.

Record viewing figures, VAR controversy, and some quality football played by an incomparable USA team has given the women’s football game the respect it deserves.

The United States women’s team won a record fourth World Cup, beating first-time finalists Netherlands 2-0 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The tournament certainly had its exciting on-field moments, such as England’s Lucy Bronze’s 25-yard stunner vs Norway and American Alex Morgan’s infamous tea celebration against the Three Lions.

However, it may be best remembered for the off-field spat between US captain Megan Rapinoe and US president Donald Trump.

President Trump has had an open feud with Rapinoe over the course of the tournament, and it all began when the player answered a question about an invitation to the White House.

She made her feelings abundantly clear on the matter, stating: “I’m not going to the f**king White House!”

The American president exclaimed that Megan needed to ‘WIN first before she TALKS!’

Trump has a chequered history with American sports teams, infamously uninviting the Golden State Warriors last year after the team had already declined his invitation.

Live Broadcast Gone Wrong

Fox News were broadcasting live in a bar in Lyon, France after the United States victory.

Fans in the bar were quick to show support for this World Cup’s Golden Gall winner.

Fox are a well-known Republican news channel, and fans were keen to express their displeasure with Donald Trump’s presidency.

“F**k Trump” was the cry from the rapturous American fans, which left Fox reporter Greg Palkot in an awkward spot of bother.

This would be any TV reporter’s worst nightmare, but it certainly is hilarious.

The chant is showing solidarity with a player and a team that has transcended the world of female sport with their success.

Despite the beef, Trump later tweeted his congratulations to the US women’s team.