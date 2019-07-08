Batista went out of wrestling in a blaze of glory at WrestleMania 35, losing to his long-time arch-enemy Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

It was a struggle to get things to happen the way he wanted though.

The same issue Batista has had for years with WWE almost ruined his return - and that is the creative team.

Vince McMahon may head up the team, but his writers are the ones with the ideas, and Batista wasn't very receptive to most of them on his most recent return.

His original departure in 2010 was down to the way in which WWE were going with the PG Era, and nine years down the line nothing has changed with his relationship with the writers.

Because of his celebrity status and the dues he has paid to the company, The Animal got what he wanted in the end, but he still would've done things a lot differently.

Talking to Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Batista explained that the creative process upon his return in February was a 'nightmare', per Uproxx, but not as bad as his 2014 run after he won the Royal Rumble.

Batista returned during Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebrations on Raw, but he revealed that the original plan was for him to be standing alongside the likes of Shawn Michaels and Sting inside the ring, and then to get involved in a dispute with The Game.

The dragging of Flair across the backstage floor by Batista was apparently something hardly anyone who was in the ring knew about, which added to the shock factor.

He was still concerned that creative wouldn't be able to draw up the plans for a compelling storyline with HHH though, and his fears were confirmed when they tried to get him to appear more than he had originally agreed to.

Batista refused several pitches to do live promos and even asked WWE to send Michael Cole to his house for an interview, but instead they did a live satellite interview which was broadcast on Raw.

There was one promo he did say yes to though, and the idea came straight from Vince McMahon.

Batista initially refused to appear on the go-home Raw before 'Mania, and the fact it was in his home-town of Washington D.C. meant that he was going to be cheered regardless.

But it was Vince who asked him to utter the words 'Hunter, kiss my a**', and he found it so funny that he agreed to do it - and the general WWE audience loved it as well.

Now he's retired, Batista will not have to worry about the creative process any longer and he can continue to be the Hollywood star that he is.