2019 really has not been the greatest year for Braun Strowman.

Despite earning a chance to face Brock Lesnar for his Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, Strowman was taken out of the match and instead was the last-eliminated in the Rumble match itself.

Strowman was then stuck in a feud with Baron Corbin that had continued from the end of 2018, and then things would get even worse for the Monster Among Men.

For the second WrestleMania in a row, Strowman was stuck in a throwaway storyline, this time with Saturday Night Live comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost, and this meant he was relegated to the pre-show Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match - which he won

Reports soon circulated about Strowman potentially having heat with key officials which led to his demotion to the Kick Off Show, and he apparently made some crucial mistakes in that match which may have led to more problems.

Issues continued further into this year as he was taken out of the Money In The Bank match, and he's currently embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley.

Strowman may be about to have a change of fortune though.

According to wrestling journalist Tom Colohue of Sports Keeda, the point of the feud with Lashley is to get Strowman back to being a monster again - like when he was destroying Roman Reigns on a weekly basis in 2017.

Colohue's source has also indicated that new Executive Director of Raw Paul Heyman is a huge fan of Strowman, and that he likes 'big, destructive forces of nature' - which Braun can be if he's given the right material.

At one point, many fans saw Strowman as the next big star for WWE, and he could have won the Universal Championship several times, but Vince McMahon has seemingly been reluctant to strap the rocket to his back.

But with the influence of Paul E. Dangerously, we might just see a reinvigorated Strowman in the second half of 2019 and beyond.