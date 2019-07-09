Neymar could be about to make a sensational return to Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward left the club in 2017 when he signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m deal.

However, his few seasons in France have been turbulent.

Neymar has impressed when on the pitch - scoring 51 times in 58 games for the club.

But his time has been ravaged by injuries and he's had numerous off the field problems.

Reports have emerged in the past few months that Neymar is unhappy in France and wants a return to Barcelona.

That speculation intensified on Monday when PSG announced that Neymar had failed to turn up for pre-season training.

And now Leonardo, PSG's sporting director, has confirmed that Neymar wants to leave the club.

When asked if Neymar wants to leave in an interview with Le Parisen, Leonardo replied: "It's clear to everyone. But in football, you say one thing today and tomorrow another... It's amazing but it's like that."

Leonardo then confirmed Barcelona have been in contact over a possible transfer.

"We have not received any offers," he continued. "But we had, it's true, very superficial contacts with Barcelona."

Leonardo then admitted that Neymar can leave the club if they receive a suitable offer.

"Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone," he said.

"But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy it or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure..."

Barcelona fans will be hoping that they can secure Neymar's return.

The Brazilian forward was brilliant for the Catalan giants, scoring 105 times in 186 games.

He also helped the club to eight major honours, including two La Liga's and one Champions League triumph.

Neymar's departure significantly weakened the Blaugrana but, by the sounds of things, there is a very good chance he could return to the club where he became a global star.

Leonardo also touched on Neymar's non-attendance at PSG's pre-season training.

"He was not at the resumption of training," he said. "He had to arrive and he did not arrive.

"But he knew he had to be there. We will study the measures to be taken, as we would have done for all employees and we will do it.

"He made commitments to his institute and a sponsor. But these were not dates agreed with the club. The holidays were until July 8th. And there, he did not come."

