Let's face it, Manchester United fans weren't exactly swinging from the light fittings when Daniel James arrived.

There is no doubting that the Welshman is an impressive talent, but it wasn't exactly the transfer that signalled a seismic shift under the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As a result, James certainly has plenty to do to prove himself at Old Trafford, even if his age and rise through the Championship will see him given more time than most.

However, even if fans were somewhat underwhelmed by the news, the one thing that got them incredibly hopeful was James' undeniable pace.

There's just something about the sprint speed of footballers that gets fans excited and all the evidence suggests that the former Swansea man is one of the quickest in the business.

James settling in at Man Utd

James' superb solo goal in the FA Cup against Brentford had people genuinely wondering who would win a footrace between him and Kylian Mbappe.

So, it's certainly feasible that James has already been giving the United defence a hard time in pre-season and we can't exactly see Phil Jones going stride-for-stride with him.

And the latest news from the United camp is incredible positive, revealing that James has not only battered his teammates in the sprinting stakes but pretty much every fitness category.

James dominates fitness tests

It's claimed that James has 'stunned' the United squad and even maxed out the team's bleep test.

According to The Sun, an Old Trafford source explained: “The word from Carrington is very encouraging on young James.

“He is clearly ahead of the game. He has topped all the early fitness charts. Ole was impressed with seeing him doing his own work.

“He came out top in the sprints, even the short ones, by a good margin of five or so yards.

“He did one fifty metre sprint that left team-mates five metres behind him and also maxing out the bleep test.”

The source also clarified that James has already settled in well at the club, making friends very quickly with his 'quiet and respectful manner.'

But if nothing else, James has made a lasting impression with his fitness and effort, which is something that Solskjaer made a point about near the back end of last season.

His footballing talent is clear to everyone who has seen him play, so also having the determination to play for United seems to make him the perfect candidate for the club.

Plenty of United fans feel very strongly that their squad needs to be more active and perhaps James could be the Duracell bunny that they need in their attack.

